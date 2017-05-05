By Andrea Park CBS News May 5, 2017, 4:41 PM

Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed expecting first child

Actors Nikki Reed (L) and Ian Somerhalder attend The 2017 InStyle and Warner Bros. 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.

John Sciulli/Getty Images

Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed are expecting their first child.

The couple, who married in 2015, announced the pregnancy on Instagram

Reed posted a photo of herself with her husband kissing her baby bump and wrote, "Hi Little One, I know you, but only because I feel you. How is it possible to love someone so much already? All I know for sure is it's the strongest feeling I've ever felt. We've been sharing this body for quite some time, and we've already experienced so much together. We can't wait to meet you...Love, Your parents."

Somerhalder shared the same photo and wrote, "To our friends, family, and rest of the world. In my 38 years on this earth I've never experienced anything more powerful and beautiful than this. I can't think of anything more exciting than this next chapter and we wanted you to hear this from us first.

"This has been the most special time of our lives and we wanted to keep it between the three of us for as long as possible so we could enjoy this time with each other and our little one who is growing so fast...because that's what they do, they grow so fast. Thank you for your kind energy. Love, Ian."

"It's a pretty crazy time and place to bring a child into this turbulent and insane world -- but I really can't wait to do it and really just love it," Somerhalder told ET in 2015. 

