Howard Stern says Donald Trump "still wants Hillary Clinton to win"

Howard Stern still doesn’t think that Donald Trump ever really wanted to be president -- and he’s worried about the toll the job will have on the former “Apprentice” host.

“I personally wish that he had never run -- I told him that -- because I actually think this is something that is going to be detrimental to his mental health,” Stern said during his Sirius XM radio show. “He wants to be liked, he wants to be loved. He wants people to cheer for him.”

Stern explained that he’s still surprised at how far the new president carried his political ambitions.

“I remember being quite amazed because I remember him being for Hillary Clinton,” Stern said of Trump’s presidential bid. “I was shocked when he decided to run for president, and even more shocked that people took it seriously.”

The shock jock still believes that Trump only got into the presidential race as a means to improve his negotiating position with his “Apprentice” bosses at NBC.

“He just wanted a couple more bucks out of NBC, and that is why Donald is calling for voter fraud investigations,” Stern said. “He’s pissed he won. He still wants Hillary Clinton to win. He’s so f***ing pissed, he’s hoping that he can find some voter fraud and hand it over to Hillary.”