How to watch the Grammys

Music’s biggest night takes place on Sunday and the 59th annual Grammy Awards will surely be a show to remember, with tributes to Prince and George Michael and performances by Lady Gaga and Metallica, Beyonce, Adele, Bruno Mars and more.

Here’s what you need to know about the show, hosted by James Corden.

When are the Grammys?

The Grammy Awards will air live at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on Sunday.

Where will the Grammys air?

The Grammys will air on CBS. For viewers who want to stream, the show will air exclusively on CBS All Access. Users can stream on desktop, the CBS App, apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Playstation 4, Windows 10 and Chromecast.





Where can I watch red carpet coverage?

Check out CBSN from 6 p.m. EST/3 p.m. PST to 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST for pre-show coverage of the Grammys. Then, tune into CBS or CBS All Access at 7:30 p.m. EST/4:30 p.m. PST for the official “Grammy Red Carpet Live” show with ET’s Nancy O’Dell and Kevin Frazier.

Who’s performing?

Who isn’t? Performers include Adele, Kelsea Ballerini, William Bell, Chance The Rapper, Gary Clark Jr., Andra Day, Cynthia Erivo, Tori Kelly, Lady Gaga, Barry Gibb, Lukas Graham, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Little Big Town, Demi Lovato, Metallica, Bruno Mars, Maren Morris, Anderson .Paak, Daft Punk, Sturgill Simpson, A Tribe Called Quest, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and The Weeknd. Oh, and a pregnant Beyonce will take the stage.