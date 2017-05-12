By Ned Ehrbar CBS News May 12, 2017, 4:03 PM

How to watch the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final

Timebelle of Switzerland performs the song "Apollo" during the second semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 in Kiev on May 11, 2017.

Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty Images

Europe's biggest musical event of the year -- the Eurovision Song Contest -- comes to a close Saturday with the Grand Final held in Kiev -- and you can watch it live.

The annual musical battle -- which famously turned ABBA into stars in 1974 -- pits nations against each other in a pageant of pop songs, and fans in the U.S. don't have to feel left out when the winner is announced this weekend. 

The competition, now in its 63rd year, features 42 countries duking it out for the title and trophy. Member countries from the European Broadcasting Union submitted songs that were performed during the two semi-final events held Tuesday and Thursday, with the winners from those events moving on to compete in Saturday's main event.

The big finish for the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest will air live on cable channel Logo at 3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT, with simulcasts online on Logo's website and YouTube channel

The extravaganza will will also be available online at Eurovision's own site

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Featured in Entertainment

Popular