2017 Emmy nominations: How to watch online

TV's biggest awards show will reveal its nominees on Thursday.

"Veep" actress Anna Chlumsky and "Criminal Minds" star Shemar Moore will present the nominations for the 69th Emmy Awards from the Wolf Theatre at the Television Academy's Saban Media Center at 8:30 AM PT /11:30 AM ET.

Television Academy Chairman and CEO Hayma Washington will join the actors at the nominations ceremony. Chlumsky has four back-to-back Emmy nods under her belt for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy, and Moore has won a Daytime Emmy Award for outstanding supporting actor in a drama along with two Daytime Emmy nods.

"It has been an extraordinary year for television. The industry has never been more dynamic or inventive, and storytellers and content creators have never been more prolific," said Washington. "We are thrilled to have these two talented and respected performers join us in launching another exciting Emmy season."

Here's how to watch the Emmy nominations:

When: Thursday at 8:30 AM PT /11:30 AM ET

Online: Stream the nominations live on Emmys.com

Online: Follow updates on CBSNews.com

The Emmy Awards will telecast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Sunday, September 17 (8:00-11:00 PM ET/5:00-8:00 PM PT) on CBS. Stephen Colbert will serve as host.