5 hotels where pets get treated like royalty

By Jill Krasny/Credit.com

Vacations are often a family affair, but we typically leave our pets at home. While they're stuck in a kennel or with a sitter at home, we're off in Tahiti, cocktail in hand, living the good life.

Why not let Fido or Whiskers in on the fun? A number of hotels have warmed up to the idea of hosting pets, and some turn on the charm to make the stay worth your while. Here are five hotels that will treat your pet like royalty.

1. Kimpton Hotel Monaco, Chicago. This boutique hotel, housed in a former hat factory, hosts nightly wine hours and pet-friendly accommodations for which the Kimpton chain is known. There's no limit to the number of pets you can bring, and no additional charge or deposit. You'll also receive a sweet selection of plush pet-bed loaners, along with food, water bowls and mats. Ask the concierge for their list of pet-friendly restaurants, groomers and parks.

2. Las Ventanas al Paraíso, San Jose del Cabo, Mexico. What's better than a portable pet cabana? A "Dog Butler" who takes your four-legged buddy out for daily walks on the beach, gives massages and leads "doga" classes (We won't make a downward dog joke. We won't. No, we won't). With your butler around, you'll never have to think about waking up early or leaving a meal, and if you want to host a birthday party — for your pet, that is — your butler can arrange that, too. Be sure to set aside $60 per stay (not night) and note the pet weight limit is 40 pounds.

3. Loews Coronado Bay, San Diego. This dreamy resort gifts your fluff ball with her own pet tag, bowl and a treat. She'll also receive information on local dog walking routes, area services and a room service menu just for her. While Whiskers gets acquainted with the local Cali catnip, phone down for a litter box (with litter) and a scratch pole. Pet-sitting and walking services are also on offer.

4. The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco. Starting at $849 per night, you and Fido get a personal welcome by the doorman, followed by a VIP (that's Very Important Pooch) greeting and registration at the front desk. Along with a Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco pet tag, you'll receive an in-room dog bowl and dining room menu, pet toy, framed bed and Pooch Pack complete with a list of dog-related activities for fun in the city.

5. W Hotel, Scottsdale, Arizona. As part of the luxe chain's Paws Are Welcome program, dogs receive their own pet bed and treat. Sign them up for the dog walking service so you're sure to clock in more pool time. W charges $100 as a one-time fee or $25 per day.