Hoda Kotb explains meaning of daughter’s name

Hoda Kotb was ready to become a mom.

The “Today” co-anchor announced she adopted a daughter, Haley Joy, on Tuesday morning and her co-host, Matt Lauer, pointed out on-air all the adorable ways Kotb hinted at this huge change in her life.

“And suddenly you just know it’s time to start something new and trust the magic of beginnings,” she shared on Instagram last week, along with a series of inspirational quotes following it.

“If not now … then when?” another read.

“For all the things my hands have held the best by far is you,” one sweet post on Friday said.

Kotb is known to traditionally post quotes on her social account but her latest, as Lauer said, appeared as though she was “trying to tell us something.”

Kotb then spoke to the morning show team via the phone and dropped the baby bombshell.

Later, during “Today’s” fourth hour, she dialed in again and talked about how exactly she landed on the name, Haley Joy.

“Haley is because of Halley’s Comet,” she told pal Kathie Lee Gifford and Jenna Bush Hager, who is currently filling in for her during her first days of motherhood.

WATCH: “Haley is because of Halley's Comet… I just picture her sailing through the sky.” Learn all about @hokotb's new little girl’s name! pic.twitter.com/PpEGyaQTOL — Kathie Lee and Hoda (@klgandhoda) February 21, 2017

“It was one of those things, I just picture her sailing through the sky.”

“My sister and I were talking on the phone and she was said, ‘You know, I’m Hala, you’re Hoda, our niece is Hannah --what about Haley?’” she continued.

When it comes to the baby’s sweet middle name, Kotb says, “Joy just because she brings us joy. She’s got a beautiful way about her.”

After Tuesday’s heartwarming announcement, her co-anchors took to their own social channels to share their well wishes and congrats.

Overjoyed for @hodakotb and her little comet Haley - a brilliant flash of light for our world. Love love love and LOVE — Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) February 21, 2017

So thrilled for @hodakotb and her precious daughter, Haley Joy!! She will be the best mommy ever! We love you, Hoda, enjoy every moment!❤️❤️ — Kathie Lee Gifford (@KathieLGifford) February 21, 2017

Can't. Stop. Crying. So thrilled for you , @hodakotb. Haley Joy's life will be defined by *JOY* with you as a mama. Love! — Jenna Bush Hager (@JennaBushHager) February 21, 2017

Stunned!! Congrats @hodakotb on your beautiful new baby! You will be the best mom ever!! Love you! @TODAYshow — Carson Daly (@CarsonDaly) February 21, 2017

HALEY JOY! Congratulations, @HodaKotb! Hoda is a perpetual ray of light & love... she'll be an incredible mom.https://t.co/U4DQwl7V0u — Willie Geist (@WillieGeist) February 21, 2017

