"Harry Potter" actor Jim Tavare in intensive care after serious car accident

Actor Jim Tavare, who plays Leaky Cauldron innkeeper Tom in “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban,” is recovering in the intensive care unit of a hospital after a car accident.

Tavare is sustaining severe injuries from a head-on collision, but the actor still thought of his fans when he asked his wife Laura to share his bad news on Facebook.

She wrote, “Jim has asked me to let you all know that he was involved in a serious car accident yesterday, a head on collision. He’s currently in ICU intensive care.”

The injuries include “15 broken ribs, fractures in both breastbones, a punctured lung, multiple breaks in his right leg, and a broken neck. He’s had 2 blood transfusions so far and is about to go in for his first surgery.”

Laura continued, “This is for real, not a movie role. Please hold some good thoughts for him as he fights his way out of this.”

This is Laura here. Now that his family have been informed, Jim has asked me to let you all know that he was involved in... Posted by Jim Tavaré on Tuesday, March 7, 2017

Though Tavare gives a thumbs up, the graphic photo shows him in a neck brace with contusions all over his face and body.

Co-star Chris Rankin who plays Percy Weasley in the “Harry Potter” franchise tweeted him well wishes for a speedy recovery.