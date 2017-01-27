Original “Hamilton” Schuyler sisters to perform at the Super Bowl

Broadway sensation “Hamilton” is even catching on with the sports world.

Phillipa Soo, Renee Elise Goldsberry and Jasmine Cephas Jones -- the actresses who starred as the Schuyler sisters in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony-winning musical on Broadway -- will be re-teaming to perform at the Super Bowl next month.

They won’t be appearing in character, though. Soo, Goldsberry and Jones will come together to perform “America the Beautiful” during the Super Bowl’s televised pre-game show.

Like Miranda, all three actresses have since left “Hamilton,” with Soo set to return to Broadway with “Amelie” and Goldsberry appearing in upcoming the Netflix series “Altered Carbon.”

As previously announced, Luke Bryan will sing the national anthem at Super Bowl LI on Feb. 5, while Lady Gaga will headline the halftime show.