CBS/AP April 28, 2017, 3:51 PM

Gwyneth Paltrow launching Goop magazine with Anna Wintour

Jade eggs to detox your vagina, moon dust smoothies, "conscious uncoupling" -- Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle website Goop has made quite a splash over the years. 

The actress' site has spawned brick-and-mortar stores and books, and now Paltrow is teaming up with Vogue editor Anna Wintour to publish a Goop magazine. 

Wintour, who is also the artistic director at Conde Nast, praised Paltrow and said that she has built a "thoroughly modern take on how we live today" through Goop. 

The first issue of Goop magazine is slated for a September newsstand release. The magazine will be published quarterly and will revolve around the wellness themes seen on Goop.com.

Paltrow says in a statement that Wintour is "a powerhouse, and one of the most admirable thought-leaders in media."

The Oscar-winning actress launched Goop in 2008 as a weekly newsletter.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Featured in Entertainment

Popular