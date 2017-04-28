Gwyneth Paltrow launching Goop magazine with Anna Wintour

Jade eggs to detox your vagina, moon dust smoothies, "conscious uncoupling" -- Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle website Goop has made quite a splash over the years.

The actress' site has spawned brick-and-mortar stores and books, and now Paltrow is teaming up with Vogue editor Anna Wintour to publish a Goop magazine.

Wintour, who is also the artistic director at Conde Nast, praised Paltrow and said that she has built a "thoroughly modern take on how we live today" through Goop.

The first issue of Goop magazine is slated for a September newsstand release. The magazine will be published quarterly and will revolve around the wellness themes seen on Goop.com.

Paltrow says in a statement that Wintour is "a powerhouse, and one of the most admirable thought-leaders in media."

The Oscar-winning actress launched Goop in 2008 as a weekly newsletter.