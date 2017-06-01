See the new trailer for "The Great British Baking Show"

American fans of "The Great British Baking Show," also known as "The Great British Bake Off," can get excited: It's only two weeks until the show comes back on June 16.

The British series will return with its fourth season with two back-to-back episodes on PBS.

A new trailer shows hosts Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc and judges Paul Hollywood and Mary Berry.

The trailer includes "gorgeous, gorgeous, gorgeous" desserts, Berry saying she's "expecting the unexpected" and a burn by Hollywood: "They are fairly uniform ... ly bad."

Watch the trailer to see what kind of sweet masterpieces and disasters viewers can expect on season 4.

This will also mark the last season for Berry, Perkins and Giedroyc. Hollywood will be joined by new cast members in 2018.