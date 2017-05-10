Grammys boss Neil Portnow talks moving the show back to New York

The Recording Academy announced Tuesday that the Grammy Awards will be moving back to New York's Madison Square Garden after calling L.A.'s Staples Center home for 15 years.

It's a move that was long overdue, Academy president Neil Portnow tells CBS News.

What was behind the decision to move the Grammys back to New York after 15 years?

Prior to 2003, we had been back and forth between Los Angeles and New York more often -- certainly more frequently than 15 years -- so there had been some precedent for that. A good portion of the industry is based on the east coast, and this year provided a terrific, extra added opportunity in the sense that it's a milestone for us. So when you put all that together, it made sense to explore this -- although we have certainly explored being back in New York prior to getting it done for this year.

Has there been a push to do this in recent years from the New York-based members?

People on the east coast always talk about it -- particularly because it's something that had been done before. I think people have the impression that it's easier than it actually is to accomplish. There's a lot that goes into it. But that being said, there's always a desire from members, industry folks. And there's a huge cultural part of our country that is based on the east coast and in New York City in particular.

Was there any talk of a venue other than MSG? There's the Barclays Center now in Brooklyn, for instance, as well as other options.

Not too many options. The Grammys in New York had been at Radio City Music Hall many years ago, but we've just outgrown that. As lovely as it would be to have a smaller, more intimate kind of event, it's really not feasible. We really have to be in an arena-size venue. And in terms of where to be, New York City just seemed to be the right place to do this at this time.

Next year will mark the 60th annual Grammy Awards, which is big anniversary. How does it feel to be in charge for that?

It's exciting for me on many levels. My first show 15 years ago was in New York at Madison Square Garden, so there's a bit of nostalgia to that for me. And having lived through our various milestones over the last 15 years -- including our 50th, which was a particularly notable celebration -- I'm stoked and excited and looking forward to all of the elements of what's going to be a really exciting year. And, you know, shaking it up a little bit. That's always healthy.

Do you have a sense yet about whether you'll have James Corden back to host?

We haven't finalized any concrete plans about that, but I can say that we were thrilled at the job that he did. We had great results and people had a good time, so it would certainly make sense that we would look at that carefully for this coming year.