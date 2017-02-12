Grammys 2017: Bruno Mars channels Prince for tribute

Bruno Mars embodied one of his idols at the Grammys Sunday night to pay tribute to Prince.

After an extended introduction by Prince contemporaries -- and “Purple Rain” adversaries -- Morris Day and the Time that included hits “Jungle Love” and “The Bird,” Mars took the stage dressed in Prince’s iconic look from the film, holding the late singer’s signature guitar, to tear through a spirited rendition of “Let’s Go Crazy.”

Mars pulled off a perfect Prince impression, complete with a blazing, extended guitar solo at the end of the song, bringing the entire auditorium to its feet.