By Ned Ehrbar CBS News February 12, 2017, 11:54 PM

Grammys 2017: Bruno Mars channels Prince for tribute

59 Photos

Bruno Mars salutes Prince during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Bruno Mars embodied one of his idols at the Grammys Sunday night to pay tribute to Prince.

Grammys 2017 red carpet
75 Photos

Grammys 2017 red carpet

The stars of music came together to celebrate the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles

After an extended introduction by Prince contemporaries -- and “Purple Rain” adversaries -- Morris Day and the Time that included hits “Jungle Love” and “The Bird,” Mars took the stage dressed in Prince’s iconic look from the film, holding the late singer’s signature guitar, to tear through a spirited rendition of “Let’s Go Crazy.”

Mars pulled off a perfect Prince impression, complete with a blazing, extended guitar solo at the end of the song, bringing the entire auditorium to its feet. 

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Featured in Entertainment

Popular