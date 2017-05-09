By Ned Ehrbar CBS News May 9, 2017, 11:25 AM

Grammy Awards returning to New York for 2018

59 Photos

The 59th Annual Grammy Awards were broadcast live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12 on CBS.  

Johnny Vy/CBS

The Grammys are heading back to New York after 15 years away. 

The annual music awards celebration will return to New York City's Madison Square Garden for its 60th edition next year, the Recording Academy announced Tuesday.

The 60th annual Grammy Awards will take place on Jan. 28, 2018, broadcast live on CBS from MSG, which last played host to the awards show in 2003. 

New York mainstay Spike Lee directed a short video called "NY Stories" featuring music luminaries like Joan Jett, Q-Tip, Grandmaster Flash and Nile Rodgers to celebrate Tuesday's announcement.

Nominees for next year's Grammys will be announced later this year.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Featured in Entertainment

Popular