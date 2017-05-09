Grammy Awards returning to New York for 2018

The Grammys are heading back to New York after 15 years away.

The annual music awards celebration will return to New York City's Madison Square Garden for its 60th edition next year, the Recording Academy announced Tuesday.

The 60th annual Grammy Awards will take place on Jan. 28, 2018, broadcast live on CBS from MSG, which last played host to the awards show in 2003.

New York mainstay Spike Lee directed a short video called "NY Stories" featuring music luminaries like Joan Jett, Q-Tip, Grandmaster Flash and Nile Rodgers to celebrate Tuesday's announcement.

The 60th Anniversary #GRAMMYs are heading to The Garden! pic.twitter.com/wODAyd3ZZN — MSG (@TheGarden) May 9, 2017

Nominees for next year's Grammys will be announced later this year.