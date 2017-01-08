Golden Globes 2017: Michael Keaton also flubs "Hidden Figures" name

Can anybody get it right?

Michael Keaton became the second person at the Golden Globes to mess up the name of movie “Hidden Figures” when he presented Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture, calling it “Hidden Fences” instead.

The mistake echoed Jenna Bush’s earlier that night. Bush asked Pharrell Williams about his participation in what she called “Hidden Fences,” leaving the producer and musician taken aback.

The award went to someone who was actually in “Fences,” Viola Davis.

Radio and TV personality Charlamagne Tha God put blame not on Keaton, but whoever wrote for the teleprompter: “Michael Keaton was reading off a teleprompter so clearly somebody got it wrong in the prompter. Fix It,” he tweeted.

Nobody going to tell these people it's "Hidden Figures" not Hidden Fences???? — Charlamagne Tha God (@cthagod) January 9, 2017