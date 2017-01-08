The all new
CBS News App for Android® for iPad® for iPhone®
Fully redesigned. Featuring CBSN, 24/7 live news. Get the App
By Andrea Park CBS News January 8, 2017, 9:42 PM

Golden Globes 2017: Michael Keaton also flubs "Hidden Figures" name

82 Photos

Michael Keaton attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Can anybody get it right? 

Michael Keaton became the second person at the Golden Globes to mess up the name of movie “Hidden Figures” when he presented Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture, calling it “Hidden Fences” instead. 

The mistake echoed Jenna Bush’s earlier that night. Bush asked Pharrell Williams about his participation in what she called “Hidden Fences,” leaving the producer and musician taken aback. 

The award went to someone who was actually in “Fences,” Viola Davis. 

Radio and TV personality Charlamagne Tha God put blame not on Keaton, but whoever wrote for the teleprompter: “Michael Keaton was reading off a teleprompter so clearly somebody got it wrong in the prompter. Fix It,” he tweeted. 

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.
  • Andrea Park On Twitter»

    Andrea is an entertainment producer at CBSNews.com

Featured in Entertainment

Popular