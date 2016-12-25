Stars react to death of George Michael: "He was an absolute inspiration"

As news of the death of British singer George Michael broke Sunday, celebrities, fans and musicians began offering condolences and expressing their sadness on social media.
Michael, who rocketed to stardom with Wham! and went on to enjoy a long and celebrated solo career, died Sunday at 53 years old, his publicist confirmed to CBS News.
British comedian and host of CBS’ “The Late Late Show” James Corden was on one of the first to offer up his condolences, tweeting: “I’ve loved George Michael for as long as I can remember. He was an absolute inspiration. Always ahead of his time.”
Many on social media referenced Wham’s song “Last Christmas” as it appeared Michael died over the Christmas holiday.
Others shared their sadness and disbelief in his passing.
Michael enjoyed immense popularity early in his career as a teenybopper idol, delivering a series of hits such as “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go,” ‘’Young Guns (Go For It)“ and “Freedom.”
As a solo artist, he developed into a more serious singer and songwriter, lauded by critics for his tremendous vocal range. He sold well over 100 million albums globally, earned numerous Grammy and American Music Awards, and recorded duets with legends like Aretha Franklin, Ray Charles, Luciano Pavarotti and Elton John.