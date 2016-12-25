Stars react to death of George Michael: "He was an absolute inspiration"

As news of the death of British singer George Michael broke Sunday, celebrities, fans and musicians began offering condolences and expressing their sadness on social media.

Michael, who rocketed to stardom with Wham! and went on to enjoy a long and celebrated solo career, died Sunday at 53 years old, his publicist confirmed to CBS News.

British comedian and host of CBS’ “The Late Late Show” James Corden was on one of the first to offer up his condolences, tweeting: “I’ve loved George Michael for as long as I can remember. He was an absolute inspiration. Always ahead of his time.”

Many on social media referenced Wham’s song “Last Christmas” as it appeared Michael died over the Christmas holiday.

R.I.P George Michael. Beyond sad, you were a legend, and you were far too young. Blasting "Last Christmas" now 🙏 — OneRepublic (@OneRepublic) December 25, 2016

Others shared their sadness and disbelief in his passing.

You have given the #world an amazing gift! What a #talent! What a #loss! We will continue to love you! #RIP George Michael! 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/plb7KjXOaP — La Toya Jackson (@latoyajackson) December 26, 2016

i bought (& worshipped) Listen Without Prejudice on my 15th birthday. this song readied me for Stevie Wonder... https://t.co/a3gnL9DnfT... — Mark Ronson (@MarkRonson) December 25, 2016

I just heard about my friend @GeorgeMichael's death. He was such a brilliant talent. I'm so sad. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 25, 2016

What an enormous shame, what a talent, writer, performer, one of the finest male pop vocalists that ever recorded. Another Good Guy is gone — MIKA (@mikasounds) December 25, 2016

R.I.P. George Michael. You inspired many and your music will live on in the hearts of the community. You will be sorely missed x pic.twitter.com/tjXqkArahj — Stonewall (@stonewalluk) December 25, 2016

George Michael?!?!? Nooooooo! 2016 has been brutal. Show ppl you love them everyday. Life is too short — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) December 26, 2016

Michael enjoyed immense popularity early in his career as a teenybopper idol, delivering a series of hits such as “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go,” ‘’Young Guns (Go For It)“ and “Freedom.”

As a solo artist, he developed into a more serious singer and songwriter, lauded by critics for his tremendous vocal range. He sold well over 100 million albums globally, earned numerous Grammy and American Music Awards, and recorded duets with legends like Aretha Franklin, Ray Charles, Luciano Pavarotti and Elton John.

