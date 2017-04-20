"Big morale boost": George H.W. Bush tweets image with son in hospital

Former President George H.W. Bush is currently recovering in a Houston hospital from a mild case of pneumonia -- but that is not letting him get in the way for a healthy dose of family bonding.

Commander in chief No. 41 posted the photo opp with No. 44 George W. Bush, with the caption: “Big morale boost from a high level delegation. No father has ever been more blessed, or prouder.”

Big morale boost from a high level delegation. No father has ever been more blessed, or prouder. pic.twitter.com/ekX4VyG2aO — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) April 20, 2017

This is the second time this year George H.W. Bush has been admitted to the hospital for pneumonia. A spokesperson for the 92-year-old told CBS News on Thursday that there is no change to his condition and he will remain in the hospital at least until Friday.

Earlier this month, former President Bill Clinton visited George H.W. Bush in Houston, Texas, for their annual lunch. The two former presidents were joined by former first lady Barbara Bush.

The presidential duo “caught up about kids, grandkids, old times and new times. And socks,” according to a tweet from the 42nd president on Sunday.