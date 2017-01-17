Garth Brooks on why he's not playing the inauguration

Garth Brooks has a very good reason for not performing at Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The country star addressed the issue during his weekly “Inside Studio G” Facebook Live chat, explaining that the idea of him performing in Washington, D.C., this weekend was first pitched to him by a TMZ reporter last month.

“The response was, ‘It’s always an honor to serve,’” Brooks said. “But I wasn’t asked at that point.”

Brooks explained that Las Vegas hotel mogul Steve Wynn later approached him about performing, but Brooks had one caveat -- and it had nothing to do with politics. Instead, he let his busy tour schedule decide for him.

“We said, ‘If Cincinnati goes two weekends instead of one, of course we’re out,’” Brooks said. “Sure enough, Cincinnati did five shows, two weekends, and backed us up into it and we got knocked out of it.”

Brooks will be performing at Cincinnati’s US Bank Arena on January 21, 22, 27, 28 and 29.

The singer previously performed at Barack Obama’s inauguration in 2009 and at the Kennedy Center at an event honoring George W. Bush.

“I’ll tell you what with this whole presidential thing, we’ve got one going out and I pray for him and his family,” he said. “And for the president going in, I pray for him and his family to guide this nation. Let’s stay together -- love, unity, that’s what it’s all about. In the immortal words of Martin Luther King, the most durable power that we’ve known is love. It will always be that way.

“I can’t thank the Obamas enough for serving this country, and may God hold Trump’s hand in the decisions he makes in the country’s name as well.”