Garth Brooks offers to pay for honeymoon for fan couple

Garth Brooks speaks during Inside Studio G at CRS 2017 on Feb. 23, 2017 in Nashville, Tenn.

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Garth Brooks says he'll pony up for a Hawaiian honeymoon for a Texas couple who got engaged at his concert in Oklahoma City.

He certainly should be good for it, considering he's the highest-paid country star in the world.

Oklahoma's WFAA-TV reported that concertgoer Drew Bargsley proposed to Chelsea Townsend while Brooks was playing his hit "Unanswered Prayers" on Saturday night.

The singer got wind of the commotion and asked the Dallas-based couple about their honeymoon plans from the stage. He told them he and his wife, Trisha Yearwood, will pay for their honeymoon if they decide to go to Hawaii.

Brooks later told Yearwood about his offer and she agreed, but added, "Nobody else can get engaged tonight."

