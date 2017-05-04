"Game of Thrones" spin-offs in the works at HBO

With only two abbreviated seasons left before the hugely popular "Game of Thrones" signs off for good, it's understandable that HBO would be interested in finding a way to keep the party going.

The cable network has tapped four writers to begin work developing potential spin-off concepts for the franchise, according to Variety.

With no set plans in place for a spin-off, HBO has signed deals with writers Max Borenstein, Jane Goldman, Brian Helgeland and Carly Wray to develop ideas on how to extend the world of the show, based on the book series by George R.R. Martin.

Goldman and Wray will work directly with Martin on developing their ideas.

"We'll take as much or as little time as the writers need and, as with all our development, we will evaluate what we have when the scripts are in," an HBO spokesperson said.

"Game of Thrones" executive producers D.B. Weiss and David Benioff won't serve as writers but will be attached to eventual spin-offs as producers, as will Martin.