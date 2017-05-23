Freddie Gray case: 3 officers face termination after review

BALTIMORE -- Five Baltimore officers involved in the 2015 arrest and death of Freddie Gray are facing administrative charges following an internal police discipline review, CBS Baltimore reports.

Three of the officers — Lt. Brian Rice, Sgt. Alicia White, and Officer Caesar Goodson — face termination. Two others, Edward Nero and Garrett Miller, face five days suspension without pay, the station reports.

Gray died on April 19, 2015, a week after he suffered a spinal injury sometime during a ride in a police van. His death prompted riots in Baltimore.

Police union president Lt. Gene Ryan spoke out Tuesday, according to the Baltimore Sun, releasing a statement maintaining the officers did nothing wrong.

Officer William Porter, who was also involved in the Gray case, is not facing any internal discipline, according to the Sun. After Gray's death, prosecutors initially charged the six officers. But they dropped remaining charges after a jury deadlocked on charges against Porter, and a judge acquitted Rice, Goodson and Nero.

The internal discipline review, conducted by the Montgomery and Howard county police departments, determined the officers broke department rules, the paper reports. The review concluded this month, but has not been made public, according to CBS Baltimore.

The officers can accept the recommended punishment or choose to dispute the charges in front of a panel of police officers, according to the Sun.