Fla. authorities search for hit-and-run driver seen on video plowing into teen cyclist

HOLIDAY, Fla. -- The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for two people of interest after a truck was seen on video plowing into a teen cyclist, reports CBS affiliate WTSP.

The Monday hit-and-run crash was captured on home surveillance video. In it, 14-year-old Johnny Walsh is seen riding his bike along a sidewalk when a gold 1998 Ford SUV careens down the road, loses control, hits a parked pickup truck and then slams into Walsh.

The impact sends Walsh into the air, but he is seen moments later getting back up. Walsh told the station he made eye contact with the driver, who sped away after the collision.

"He looked right at me and I looked at him, and I hurried up and tried getting off the bike and I turned, but it was too late. I got hit," Walsh told WTSP.

He suffered only bumps and bruises, and his family told WTSP they are grateful he is alive. They urged the driver of the vehicle to turn himself in to authorities.

Investigators have identified the two people of interest as Christopher Michael Try, 20, of Hudson and Kevin Wilson, 23, of New Port Richey. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol.