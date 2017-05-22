Firefighters rescue 14 people trapped in casino elevator, carry them 100 feet to safety

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. -- Atlantic City firefighters rescued more than a dozen people trapped in an elevator over the weekend, CBS Philadelphia reports.

The Atlantic City Fire Department said on Facebook that 14 people were stuck in an elevator for several hours at the Tropicana Casino & Resort on Saturday.

On 5/20/17 ACFD responded to the Tropicana Hotel/Casino for a reported stuck elevator with occupants who have been... Posted by Atlantic City Professional Firefighters Local 198 on Sunday, May 21, 2017

Firefighters deployed a rope rescue and haul system to get to the trapped individuals and pulled them over 100 feet to safety.

The individuals were stuck in a "blind shaft" elevator.

No injuries were reported.