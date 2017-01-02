Eva Amurri Martino says son's night nurse dropped him, cracked his skull

Actress and lifestyle blogger Eva Amurri Martino got candid with her readers and wrote about her difficult holiday season.

Martino wrote on her blog that after Thanksgiving, her son’s night nurse dropped him, cracking his skull.

She opened her post by explaining that she has been depressed recently, and talked about the scary episode involving her son.

“A couple of days after Thanksgiving, our night nurse fell asleep while holding Major and dropped him, and he cracked his head on the hardwood floor,” she wrote. “Kyle and I were sleeping at the time and were awoken by the sound of his head hitting the floor, and then hysterical piercing screams. He suffered a fractured skull and bleeding on his brain, and was transported by ambulance to Yale Medical Center where I spent two harrowing days with him to receive emergency care and further testing. To say these were the most traumatic and anxious two days of my life is an understatement.”

Thankfully, Martino’s son Major is okay.

“Though he had the fracture, some skull displacement and bleeding, the skull did not touch his brain and the bleeding was localized,” she wrote. “Further MRIs showed no brain damage, and we were discharged by experts in pediatrics and neurology with as excellent of a prognosis as we could have ever hoped for. We were absolutely, divinely lucky that day.”

Martino said that she was hesitant to talk about the incident publicly for fear of judgment that she had a night nurse.

‘The internet can be a peculiar place, where some people forget about humanity and go for the jugular,” she said. “Know that this news might reach many, and of those many there will always be the people who say that this accident was my fault.”

Martino assured her readers that she already subjected herself to such blame and that she felt immense guilt after the accident. She added that she believes she may be suffering from PTSD, related to postpartum depression. Martino, daughter of Susan Sarandon, closed out the post by thanking her fans for their support and promising to love herself more in 2017.

This isn’t the first time Martino has had trouble with hired help. She wrote earlier this year on her blog that her nanny tried to sext her husband.