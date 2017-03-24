Emma Thompson says President Donald Trump once asked her out

Emma Thompson revealed that she once turned down President Donald Trump in 1997.

The actress told Swedish talk show host Fredrik Skavlan that while she was filming “Primary Colors,” she got a cold call from Mr. Trump. Thompson had just finalized her divorce, and the Washington Post points out that this was just after Trump had announced his split from Marla Maples.

“He asked me out once,” she said to a stunned Skavlan.

Thompson said that one day, while she was in her trailer, her phone rang.

“I lift up the phone: ‘Hi. It’s Donald Trump here.’ I said, ‘Really? What? Can I help you?’” she said. “And he said, ‘Yeah, I just, I wondered if I could offer you accommodations in one of my Trump Towers. They’re really comfortable.’ I said, ‘Why are you offering me somewhere to stay?’”

That’s when Thompson said Mr. Trump made a pass at her.

“‘Well, you know, I think we’d get on very well. Maybe we can have dinner sometime,’” she recounted. “I didn’t know what to do with myself. I was on my own, so I said, ‘OK, well I’ll get back to you.’”

Perhaps surprisingly, Thompson, who has never met Mr. Trump in person, said she regrets not taking him up on his offer.

“I wish I had,” she said. “Think of the stories!”

“You could be First Lady,” said Skavlan.