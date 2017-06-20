“Drake & Josh” stars feuding over wedding invite snub

Former "Drake & Josh" co-stars Drake Bell and Josh Peck are officially on the outs after Peck failed to extend an invitation to his wedding to Bell.

Peck married longtime girlfriend Paige O'Brien over the weekend in Malibu, California, with guests that included Peck's "Grandfathered" co-star John Stamos.

But Bell, who co-starred with Peck on their Nickelodeon sitcom from 2004 to 2007, didn't make the cut for the big day -- a detail Bell was quick to point out on Twitter.

"When you're not invited to the wedding the message is clear," Bell wrote in one of two since-deleted tweets. "Loyalty is key... ALWAYS remember where you came from," read the other.

Peck hasn't responded publicly to Bell's complaints.