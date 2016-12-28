Drake and Jennifer Lopez post snuggly Instagram pic

Drake and Jennifer Lopez appear pretty comfortable with one another.

On Wednesday morning, the two both shared the same photo of themselves snuggled up to one another. Neither captioned the photo, but they sure fueled the romance rumors.

Just last week, the 30-year-old rapper was spotted spending a little time with the triple-threat star in Los Angeles after visiting her during her residency in Las Vegas at Planet Hollywood.

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Dec 27, 2016 at 11:38pm PST

They dined at celebrity hot spot Delilah, where Drake had his 30th birthday last month, and while they were with a small group of friends, an eyewitness told ET that the two appeared to be on a date.

While in Vegas, both Drake and Lopez, 47, shared a selfie of them posing happily together. Lopez captioned her copy of the photo, “Look who rolled up to my show tonight to say hi!! @champagnepapi #lovehim #jlovegas #ALLIHAVE.”

Lopez is 17 years older than Drake and recently chatted with ET about her secrets to staying and feeling youthful. “It’s so funny because I always feel like I just started out,” she said. “And when I think about all the years that have passed it’s kind of like, ‘Wow, that’s how old I am? When did all of this happen?’”