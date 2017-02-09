DMX pays surprise visit to homeless shelter in Philadelphia

DMX paid a surprise visit to a homeless shelter in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

The day marked the one-year anniversary of when the rapper was found unconscious and not breathing in a Yonkers hotel room.

“The reason why I reached out today is the one-year anniversary of when I died for four and half minutes,” DMX, born Earl Simmons, said, reports Philly.com.

The rapper was in Philadelphia for Meek Mill’s Friday concert and he wanted to celebrate his “rebirth” with the men of homeless advocacy nonprofit Ready, Willing & Able Philadelphia. The program provides housing and full-time work; the men must commit to sobriety as they learn how to become independent.

The visit was a surprise even to the executive director of RWA, but Philadelphia Councilman Councilman Kenyatta Johnson received a call from DMX Wednesday morning asking to speak to an organization for homeless people and made the connection.

The rapper talked about his addiction struggles and run-ins with the law and told the men in the room, “God showed what he was willing to do for me.”

He also said to the men, “When I look across the room, I see myself. Don’t look at this as a place you don’t want to be or need to be.”

DMX also rapped for the people of RWA and played pool with the men.