DHS Sec. Kelly jokes to Trump to use saber "on press" at graduation

During the Coast Guard Academy graduation ceremony in New London, Connecticut, on Wednesday, Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly was caught in a bit of a hot mic situation.

After being presented with a ceremonial saber by a graduating cadet as a token of the academy's appreciation, Trump sat back down next to Kelly, at which point, microphones on stage picked up Kelly joking to Trump, suggesting to "use that on the press, sir."

Mr. Trump chuckled at the remark, replying, "yeah, that's right."

During the commencement address, Mr. Trump managed to devote a portion of his speech lamenting to graduates that "no politician in history" had been treated "worse or more unfairly" than he has.

"Look at the way I've been treated lately. Especially by the media, no politician in history has been treated worse or more unfairly, you can't let them get you down, you can't let the critics and naysayers get in the way of your dreams," said Mr. Trump, adding, "I guess that's why we won!"

Trump has come under fire in recent weeks and days after a series of White House blunders including reports that he had shared classified information with Russian officials and also that he pressured former FBI Director James Comey to halt his investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.