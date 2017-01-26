“The Devil Wears Prada” Broadway musical in the works from Elton John

“The Devil Wears Prada” is coming to Broadway, written by Elton John and Paul Rudnick.

The film, based on Lauren Weisberger’s bestselling novel, was released in 2006 with Meryl Streep playing one of her most famous roles -- icy fashion magazine editor Miranda Priestley. Now John and Rudnick are working on bringing Priestley to life on stage and in song.

“Re-imagining ‘the Devil Wears Prada’ for the musical theatre is super-exciting,” John said in a statement. “I’m a huge fan of both the book and the feature film and a huge aficionado of the fashion world. I can’t wait to sink my musical teeth into this hunk of popular culture.”

John is writing the music, while Rudnick is handling the show’s book and lyrics. There is no set timetable for when the production will be complete or when it will open.