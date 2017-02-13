Derek and Hannah Jeter expecting their first child

Derek Jeter is set to become a dad.

The former Yankees star’s wife, Hannah Jeter, confirmed that she and Derek are expecting their first child -- and it’s going to be a girl.

“Now, pregnant with our first child, Derek and I are looking to the future,” Hannah wrote in an essay for her husband’s website, the Players’ Tribune.

“He already has a name in mind -- he’s set on it,” she wrote. “He’ll say when he calls me during the day: ‘So, how are you and so-and-so doing?’ ‘That’s not the name yet, Sweetie.’”

“Whatever her name is, I know she’ll run circles around him,” the model and “Project Runway: Juniors” host wrote.