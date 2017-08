FORT COLLINS, Colo. – A woman found dead in a Fort Collins lake drowned, but she had significant injuries, CBS Denver reports.

The coroner is calling it a homicide.

Heather Hoffman, 23, was found in Sheldon Lake.

Prosecutors have charged Jeffrey Etheridge with her murder, kidnapping, sexual assault and tampering with a body.

He is a registered sex offender and homeless.

Hoffman frequently walked home through the park from her job at McDonald's.

She was still in her uniform when she was found.