Cops: Co-worker confesses in 2013 murders of two janitors at prestigious Fla. school

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Nearly four years after two janitors were found dead at a prestigious art school, police say a man has confessed to the crime.

Javier Burgos is facing two counts of first degree murder in the killings of 56-year-old Ted Orama and 48-year-old Christopher Marshall at the Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts on June 19, 2013, reports CBS affiliate WPEC.

Soon after the murders, police reportedly named Burgos, who also worked at the school, a person of interest. Authorities were trying to find him after he didn't show up for work.

According to the Palm Beach Post, Burgos was named a suspect in 2014, and a warrant was issued for his arrest in 2016. Police reportedly thought he may have fled the country.

The newspaper reports that Burgos recently contacted FBI agents in Bogota, Colombia, and then flew with them to Miami. He allegedly confessed to the crimes Thursday morning.

WPEC reports that Burgos is due in court on Friday.