Contestant shatters Plinko record on “The Price is Right”

One very exuberant contestant set the Plinko record on "The Price is Right" on Thursday.

Ryan was ecstatic just to get called down to join Drew Carey by the Plinko board, but things only got better from there.

He shook his chip in the air before dropping it into a gigantic board of pins that determine the chip's route. On his first try, Ryan dropped his chip on the highest amount: $10,000.

"Oh my God," he screamed as he saw the chip fall.

Then Ryan won $1,000, $10,000, $500 and another $10,000 for a grand total of $31,500, breaking the record for Plinko on the show.

"Oh my God! Oh my God!" he shouted as he ran around the set hugging a "Price is Right" cast member and high-fiving Drew Carey.