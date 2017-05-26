By Andrea Park CBS News May 26, 2017, 10:39 AM

Contestant shatters Plinko record on “The Price is Right”

In this image released by CBS, host Drew Carey appears on the set of "The Price is Right." On the episode airing Monday, Oct. 17, 2016, a trio of contestants spun $1 on the game show's famous wheel. The three contestants each landed on different combinations of $1 in a pair of spins during one of the show's showcase showdowns. Carey pumped his fist in the air after the contestants achieved the first three-way tie in the show's history. 

Monty Brinton/AP

One very exuberant contestant set the Plinko record on "The Price is Right" on Thursday. 

Ryan was ecstatic just to get called down to join Drew Carey by the Plinko board, but things only got better from there.

He shook his chip in the air before dropping it into a gigantic board of pins that determine the chip's route. On his first try, Ryan dropped his chip on the highest amount: $10,000. 

"Oh my God," he screamed as he saw the chip fall. 

Then Ryan won $1,000, $10,000, $500 and another $10,000 for a grand total of $31,500, breaking the record for Plinko on the show. 

"Oh my God! Oh my God!" he shouted as he ran around the set hugging a "Price is Right" cast member and high-fiving Drew Carey. 

World record set on Plinko - Price is Right - Very ecstatic contestant by Alex Phinizy on YouTube
© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.
  • Andrea Park On Twitter»

    Andrea is an entertainment producer at CBSNews.com

Featured in Entertainment

Popular