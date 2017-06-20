CMT dashes “Last Man Standing” rescue hopes

Fans hoping to see more of Tim Allen's recently canceled sitcom, "Last Man Standing," are out of luck.

Cable network CMT, which airs the series in syndication, had been in talks to take over broadcasting new episodes following ABC's decision to cancel the program in May, but those talks have broken down, according to MSN.

Last year, CMT picked up "Nashville" following ABC canceling the country music drama, but the price tag was reportedly too high to do the same for "Last Man Standing," which ran for six seasons.

"'Last Man Standing' was a challenging one for me because it was a steady performer in the ratings, but once we made the decision not to continue with comedies on Fridays, that was where we landed," ABC's Channing Dungey said during the May upfronts.

Allen, who was said to be up for a contract renegotiation, tweeted that he was "stunned" and "blindsided" by the cancelation.