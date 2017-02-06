By Rachel McRady ET Online February 6, 2017, 2:26 PM

Chrissy Teigen laughs off Super Bowl wardrobe malfunction

Host Chrissy Teigen speaks onstage during the 2015 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Drunk tweets and nip slips! Chrissy Teigen had a fun night at the Super Bowl on Sunday. The supermodel and her hubby, John Legend, were in the stands in Houston, Texas to watch the New England Patriots defeat the Atlanta Falcons. 

Teigen took to Twitter and Snapchat where she posted a bunch of funny comments on the game, her snacks, and noted “things are happening.”

At the end of the night, she shared a video of herself sitting on an escalator, asking, “Who’s f***ing tonight? Who’s f***ing tonight?”

But it wasn’t just her colorful commentary that turned heads. Teigen also rocked a see-through knitted black top and at one point was caught exposing her nipple during the Super Bowl’s live broadcast. She retweeted the NSFW video of the slip below. 

When one fan tweeted a video of the slip, Teigen replied, “Boom goes the dynamite.” 

For more from Teigen’s hilarious night, watch the clip below!

