Chrissy Teigen: John Legend is one Emmy away from an EGOT

There's no mistaking who is John Legend's biggest fan.
After Legend brought home a Tony Award Sunday night -- for serving as a co-producer on "August Wilson's Jitney" -- his social media-savvy wife, Chrissy Teigen, was quick to point out that Legend is one step away from a major awards milestone.
The iconic EGOT honor is earned when any performer has won an Emmy, a GRAMMY, an Oscar and a Tony. The singer-songwriter won his Tony when the August Wilson play Jitney, which Legend co-produced, snagged the award for Best Revival.
"John won a Tony!!! He has a GOT!" Teigen tweeted.
Legend won a best original song Oscar in 2015 for his track "Glory" from the film "Selma," and he's won 10 Grammy Awards since 2006.
As far as television work, Legend was a producer and guest star on the WGN America drama "Underground," which was recently canceled after two seasons.