Chrissy Teigen: John Legend is one Emmy away from an EGOT

There's no mistaking who is John Legend's biggest fan. 

After Legend brought home a Tony Award Sunday night -- for serving as a co-producer on "August Wilson's Jitney" -- his social media-savvy wife, Chrissy Teigen, was quick to point out that Legend is one step away from a major awards milestone.

The iconic EGOT honor is earned when any performer has won an Emmy, a GRAMMY, an Oscar and a Tony. The singer-songwriter won his Tony when the August Wilson play Jitney, which Legend co-produced, snagged the award for Best Revival.

"John won a Tony!!! He has a GOT!" Teigen tweeted.

As Teigen correctly pointed out, Legend is one Emmy Award away from the coveted EGOT -- an informal title bestowed on entertainers who have won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony. 

Legend won a best original song Oscar in 2015 for his track "Glory" from the film "Selma," and he's won 10 Grammy Awards since 2006. 

As far as television work, Legend was a producer and guest star on the WGN America drama "Underground," which was recently canceled after two seasons.

