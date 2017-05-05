Chris Rock discusses divorce and infidelity

Chris Rock announced in 2015 that he and Malaak Compton-Rock were ending their 18-year marriage, and now the comedian is getting extremely candid about what went wrong.

"I wasn't a good husband a lot of the times," Rock told Rolling Stone in a revelatory interview.

The profile chronicles a number of Rock's live shows where he's been discussing his personal life in detail -- including revealing that he'd cheated on his wife with three different women on a recent tour -- "one famous, one semi-famous and one a member of the retail class."

The comedian, actor and filmmaker has found himself battling misconceptions post-divorce -- even from his closest friends.

"We live in a world where men are assumed to not have feelings," Rock said. "All my friends assume I moved into the city after my divorce, away from my girls. When I say I bought a house around the corner, it blows their minds."