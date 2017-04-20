Chris Evans coming to Broadway with Michael Cera in 2018

Captain America is headed to the Great White Way.

“Avengers” star Chris Evans has signed on to make his Broadway debut in the Second Stage Theatre’s production of “Lobby Hero” in New York next year, the organization announced Thursday.

Evans will star opposite former “Arrested Development” star Michael Cera in the play, which was written by “Manchester by the Sea” director Kenneth Lonergan and will be directed by Trip Cullman. The story involves a cop (Evans) and a security guard (Cera) tied up in a murder investigation.

“Lobby Hero” will open at the newly renovated Helen Hayes Theatre in March 2018.