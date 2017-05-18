Stars pay tribute to Chris Cornell on social media

Musicians and non-musicians alike mourned the loss of Soundgarden's Chris Cornell on social media. Cornell died at 52 on Wednesday night in Detroit, after a concert.
Rep Brian Bumbery called the death "sudden and unexpected" and said Cornell's wife and family were shocked by it. The statement said the family would be working closely with the medical examiner to determine the cause and asked for privacy.
Veteran rockers paid tribute to the musician.
Alice Cooper tweeted, "Chris Cornell: INCOMPARABLE Singer; Songwriter; Family Man. ONE OF THE GREATS," and linked to the song, "The Day I Tried to Live."
Slash wrote that he was "shocked & saddened" by the news.
Jimmy Page wrote that Cornell will be "Incredibly Missed."
Brian Wilson wrote that he was "very sad" and Ozzy Osbourne tweeted a photo of himself with Cornell.
But it was clear from the tributes that Cornell's legacy transcended genre and time, with musicians like Wale and Jason Aldean writing about the late artist, whose death is being investigated as a possible suicide.
Non-musicians also remembered Cornell. Val Kilmer wrote, "Dear Chris Cornell used to come to my parties n Hollywood n play quietly in th corner until all th woman were literally at his feet listenin."