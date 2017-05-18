Stars pay tribute to Chris Cornell on social media

Musicians and non-musicians alike mourned the loss of Soundgarden's Chris Cornell on social media. Cornell died at 52 on Wednesday night in Detroit, after a concert.

Rep Brian Bumbery called the death "sudden and unexpected" and said Cornell's wife and family were shocked by it. The statement said the family would be working closely with the medical examiner to determine the cause and asked for privacy.

Veteran rockers paid tribute to the musician.

Alice Cooper tweeted, "Chris Cornell: INCOMPARABLE Singer; Songwriter; Family Man. ONE OF THE GREATS," and linked to the song, "The Day I Tried to Live."

Chris Cornell: INCOMPARABLE Singer; Songwriter; Family Man. ONE OF THE GREATS. Turn this up: https://t.co/2hZJ4tjxkg pic.twitter.com/uKFWAOELeK — Alice Cooper (@RealAliceCooper) May 18, 2017

Slash wrote that he was "shocked & saddened" by the news.

Shocked & saddened by the news of Chris Cornell's passing. RIP. https://t.co/zewHDnsv1N — Slash (@Slash) May 18, 2017

Jimmy Page wrote that Cornell will be "Incredibly Missed."

RIP Chris Cornell

Incredibly Talented

Incredibly Young

Incredibly Missed. pic.twitter.com/pKNI4tKiXz — Jimmy Page (@JimmyPage) May 18, 2017

Brian Wilson wrote that he was "very sad" and Ozzy Osbourne tweeted a photo of himself with Cornell.

I'm very sad to hear about Chris Cornell passing. Especially when one is so young and talented. Love & Mercy to Chris' family, friends, fans — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) May 18, 2017

But it was clear from the tributes that Cornell's legacy transcended genre and time, with musicians like Wale and Jason Aldean writing about the late artist, whose death is being investigated as a possible suicide.

"I'll wait for you there... like a stone"#chriscornell 🙏🏾 — Wale (@Wale) May 18, 2017

Sad to hear about the passing of Chris Cornell this morning. He was a class act and a true rockstar. #rip @chriscornell pic.twitter.com/RxxcuEVA1P — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) May 18, 2017

Chris Cornell? Doesn't even seem possible. What an incredible talent. Me and teenage me are both heartbroken. — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) May 18, 2017

My heart goes out to the family of @chriscornell of #Soundgarden & #audioslave. He was a beautiful spirit & force of nature! 😢🙏💜👼 pic.twitter.com/JDi1NpYtvT — Chaka Khan (@ChakaKhan) May 18, 2017

Good god. I am so so sad to hear about Chris Cornell's death. — Ted Leo (@tedleo) May 18, 2017

Saw Chris Cornell in a video store w/ @JohnFeldy years ago and we were both too nervous to say hi or bother him. Forever a legend. — Nick Martin (@nodirectioncasa) May 18, 2017

Rest in peace Chris Cornell. sad to see you go so soon :( — dead mow cinco (@deadmau5) May 18, 2017

One of the greatest rock voices ever.. 💔🎤



Chris Cornell, Lead Singer Of Soundgarden And AudioSlave, Dies At 52 https://t.co/p1u886zp93 — Stefan Lessard (@SLessard) May 18, 2017

Shocked to hear about a Chris Cornell. Rock will not be the same without him. One of the best ever. RIP — Brendon Small (@_Brendonsmall) May 18, 2017

Woke up to the unthinkable news that Chris Cornell passed away. I'm in shock. RIP #legend — Richie Kotzen (@Richie_Kotzen) May 18, 2017

Non-musicians also remembered Cornell. Val Kilmer wrote, "Dear Chris Cornell used to come to my parties n Hollywood n play quietly in th corner until all th woman were literally at his feet listenin."

Dear Chris Cornell used to come to my parties n Hollywood n play quietly in th corner until all th woman were literally at his feet listenin — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) May 18, 2017

RIP Chris Cornell. Dark day. — marc maron (@marcmaron) May 18, 2017

💔 His voice was always one of my favorites. Rest with the angels, Chris Cornell https://t.co/l38tZAHE7F — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 18, 2017