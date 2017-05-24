Child gets heart transplant donor shortly after visit with First Lady

A young boy in need of a heart transplant that met with First Lady Melania Trump in Italy on Wednesday is now the recipient of a new heart from a donor.

Mrs. Trump met with a group of young children of the Bambino Gesu Hospital in Rome where she took time to color, read and chat with the group of ill children.

Thank you @bambinogesu for the heroic work you do. I ask that everyone keep these amazing children in your thoughts & prayers. pic.twitter.com/UfVAc9lXv2 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 24, 2017

"The time I spent with the little ones in the Intensive Care Unit is something I will never forget, and I will pray for each of them daily. I want to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of the hospital, who all do such beautiful and critical work," said Mrs. Trump in a statement following her visit.

It was there, according to the first lady's staff, that she connected with the one boy in particular.

Mrs. Trump was able to read a book to a young boy who is suffering from a heart ailment and hold his hand during her short visit.

A little boy who I visited today & had been waiting for a heart transplant will be receiving one! #Blessings #Faith pic.twitter.com/DZU3ojxXVC — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 24, 2017

Shortly upon landing Brussels however, Mrs. Trump was notified that the young boy would be receiving a heart transplant from a donor.

"Upon landing in Belgium, I learned a young boy and his family who had been waiting for a heart transplant was informed that the hospital has found a donor," Mrs. Trump said in her statement. "I read a book and held hands with this special little one just a few hours ago, and now my own heart is filled with joy over this news."

Mrs. Trump had previously written to Pope Francis for permission to visit the hospital and greet children during her visit to Italy with President Trump.

The hospital, known "the hospital of the Pope", was founded in 1869, and is the largest pediatric hospital and research center in Europe specializing in providing treatment to children and adolescents from around the world.