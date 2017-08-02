CBS/AP August 2, 2017, 6:03 PM

Chemical leak at North Carolina YMCA sends children to hospital

The scene outside a downtown Durham YMCA after a chlorine leak sent dozens to the hospital on August 3, 2017.

DURHAM, N.C. -- Authorities say dozens of people have been evacuated from a YMCA in North Carolina due to a chemical leak at a pool. 

Emergency personnel in North Carolina say it was sodium hypochlorite which leaked at a YMCA, leading to an evacuation and sending six children to area hospitals.

A statement from Durham police says the chemical was released around 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday at the downtown YMCA. A statement from police says six of the 40 children evacuated were taken to local hospitals in serious condition, while 34 children and two adults were treated for non-serious injuries.

According to police, those transported were exhibiting symptoms such as vomiting, respiratory illness, and skin and eye irritation. 

Officials told CBS affiliate WNCN that a total of about 35 to 40 children and adults were in the pool at the time of the incident.  


Initial reports indicated there was a chlorine leak at the YMCA.

Durham Deputy Fire Chief Chris Iannuzzi said there was a report of a leak in the disinfection system, and a hazardous materials team was on the scene trying to determine how to stop it. 

A tent was set up outside the YMCA to evaluate people who may have been overcome by fumes. Children attending day camp at the YMCA were moved to a different branch.

