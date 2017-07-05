Celine Dion poses for nude photo for Vogue's Instagram

Celine Dion, 49, proved that beauty has no age when she posed for a nude photo for Vogue's Instagram.

The magazine posted a series of photos of Dion called #CelineTakesCouture as it followed her around during Paris Couture Week, and the posts included one photo of Dion sitting naked in a chair, strategically crossing her arms and legs.

Vogue wrote about Dion's love for haute couture in its caption and revealed that she almost exclusively wears haute couture for her performances from designers like Armani Prive, Schiaparelli, Giambattista Valli and Versace. Dion also told Vogue that she has her clothes customized to make them suitable for performing, like Velcro panels so she can change quickly and shoes refitted with metal shanks.

Dion, whom Vogue showed arriving at the Dior show, also wears haute couture off the stage. The dress she wore to her late husband Rene Angelil's funeral is a classic black dress from Christian Dior.