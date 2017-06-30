Calvin Harris regrets tweeting about Taylor Swift after breakup

Calvin Harris says he wished he'd kept his mouth shut on Twitter after he and Taylor Swift broke up last summer.

In a new interview with British GQ, the superstar DJ reflected on his very public breakup with Swift and the subsequent tweets he posted and said he regrets his Twitter rant, saying it was the "completely wrong instinct."

Last July, when Swift's team confirmed to People that she co-wrote "This Is What You Came For," Harris said on Twitter, "Hurtful to me at this point that her and her team would go so far out of their way to try and make ME look bad at this stage though."

He also tweeted, "I figure if you're happy in your new relationship you should focus on that instead of trying to tear your ex bf down for something to do. I know you're off tour and you need someone new to try and bury like Katy ETC but I'm not that guy, sorry. I won't allow it."

But in his British GQ interview, he said, "I was protecting what I see as my one talent in the world being belittled. It felt like things were piling on top of me and that was when I snapped."

He added that having his breakup in the spotlight was hard for him.

"It's very difficult when something I consider so personal plays out very publicly," he said. "The aftermath of the relationship was way more heavily publicized than the relationship itself. When we were together, we were very careful for it not to be a media circus. She respected my feelings in that sense. I'm not good at being a celebrity. But when it ended, all hell broke loose."

He said that his "Twitter thing" was a result of caving into pressure.

Harris also seems happy that the relationship is over.

"For both of us it was the wrong situation," he said. "It clearly wasn't right, so it ended."