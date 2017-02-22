By Ned Ehrbar CBS News February 22, 2017, 12:28 PM

Calvin Harris announces new single featuring Frank Ocean and Migos

18 Photos

DJ Calvin Harris performs during the 2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 20, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Calvin Harris is looking to get everyone ready for summer a little early.

On Tuesday, the DJ and ex-boyfriend of Taylor Swift teased a new single titled “Slide” that he co-wrote with Frank Ocean and members of Migos, tweeting out the single’s artwork and credits and touting the three-way team-up. 

According to the writing credits for the track, two of the three Migos members -- Quavo and Offset -- took part in crafting the track.

Harris also teased the track itself on Snapchat Tuesday, but fans will have to wait until the single’s as-yet-unspecified release date to enjoy it. 

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Featured in Entertainment

Popular