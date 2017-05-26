Brussels terror survivor "absolutely gutted" by Manchester bombing

Brussels terror attack victim Sebastien Bellin is expressing his "sincere condolences" for the victims of the Manchester, England concert bombing.

"I'm absolutely gutted, devastated by this recent attack. Every one of these attacks hits me hard, this one in particular," Bellin told CBS News.

"I know what it's like to be in your shoes. I know what it's like to have a long journey of recovery ahead of you. But I can tell you that the first step is the hardest: that this fear and anxiety and hatred, revenge, all these emotions that you might feel – you have absolutely the right to feel them, you have absolutely the right to express them – but it's a waste of energy," he said.

"If I can give you one piece of advice: Focus on the positive. Focus on the love and positive energy that surrounded you. I know it might not seem that it's there. I know that those days might seem dark. But it's there, and there's so many people thinking of you, and there's so many people wishing you the very best. So focus on that.

"You have my sincere wishes and energy for a better tomorrow. Take small steps. The road is long, but it's one road that is filled with promise and hope. I guarantee you that it does get better. So again, I hope you receive this message with all the love and positive energy that I'm sending you, and again, my sincere condolences. God bless," he said.

Bellin was injured during the Brussels airport bombing March 2017. An image of him injured and bleeding on the airport floor was widely circulated. Read more about his remarkable recovery journey.