Marine surprises parents by arriving home months ahead of schedule

WARREN, Mich. -- It was a very special surprise for a Michigan couple who hadn't seen their Marine son in months.

CBS Detroit reports Camp Pendleton Marine Brian Priester showed up on the doorstep to surprise his parents Earlyne and Clarence Smith.

Smith had no idea her son was coming home until he showed up at the door, with a few reporters.

"My son, my son," she said.

Clarence says Priester gave them some trouble when he was little. But now, he "just can't say enough about how proud we are of him."

"The main reason I'm so proud, he's a God-fearing child, and I just love him. Talking to me makes tears come into my eyes, you shouldn't do this to me, I'm too big and strong for this," he said.

"You know, when I saw the cameras and stuff before I saw him, I said Publishers Clearing House has come by, but this is way more," Smith said. "This is way better than a big check."

"I always bring an extra bit of joy or a smile to my mamma," said Priester. "I go out of my way to make her a little bit happier, so when I surprised her by coming, it adds a little spice of life. She's a very special woman, a very strong woman. That's nothing compared to everything she has done for me."

Priester's visit was to help promote a list of events for Marine Week, which will land in Detroit for the first time on Sept. 6.