Bindi Irwin's touching tribute to "Crocodile Hunter" dad on his birthday

Bindi Irwin lost her “Crocodile Hunter” dad, Steve Irwin, when she was just 8 years old.

Steve Irwin died on Sept. 4, 2006 after a stingray attack on the Great Barrier Reef at the age of 44. He was videotaped pulling a poisonous stingray barb from his chest moments before losing consciousness. The wildlife expert was shooting footage for a new wildlife project he was making with Bindi when he was fatally wounded off the north Queensland coast.

Though she was young at the time, the now 18-year-old wants the world to know that she’ll always remember her dad and the impact he made on millions of lives — both humans and animals.

So, on what would have been Irwin’s 55th birthday Wednesday, Bindi took to social media to pay tribute to her fearless father.

“Always in our hearts,” Bindi posted on Instagram Wednesday morning.

Always in our hearts. A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) on Feb 22, 2017 at 5:44am PST

Thousands of social media users responded to Bindi’s tribute, offering her comfort.

“Your dad is missed. He would be so unbelievably proud of you,” one Twitter user wrote.

“You and your family are a great testament to and continuation of his legacy,” another said. “Thank you.”

Last fall, on the 10th anniversary of his death, Bindi also shared a throwback photo with her dad, saying, “You’ll be my hero for my entire existence. I love you more than words can describe.”

You'll be my hero for my entire existence. I love you more than words can describe. A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) on Sep 3, 2016 at 3:08pm PDT

Like their father, Bindi and her brother Robert Clarence Irwin are both devoted wildlife supporters.

In fact, Robert appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” last week to introduce Fallon to some wild animals, echoing his dad’s excitement for the creatures. Some even called him a “mini Steve.”

“It’s so cool to see you like this,” Fallon said. “You’re actually your dad.”