Bill Paxton, a Hollywood mainstay, dead at 61

Actor Bill Paxton, best known for roles in the sci-fi classics “Aliens” and “The Predator,” has died at age 61 of complications following surgery, according to his family.

A representative of the family confirmed his death in a statement but did not go into further detail on Paxton’s health problems.

“Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker,” the statement said.

Some of the other major cinematic releases Paxton had significant roles in were the 1996 hit “Twister,” “Apollo 13,” starring as an astronaut, and “True Lies.”

Paxton’s death was confirmed hours before Hollywood’s stars were to gather for the Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles, and many of his fellow actors were quick to offer condolences and praise of Paxton on social media.