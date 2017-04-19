Bill Nye, Tyler the Creator join forces for Netflix theme song

Bill Nye’s upcoming Netflix show already has some serious street cred -- the theme song for his new talk show, “Bill Nye Saves the World,” is by rapper Tyler the Creator.

Tyler the Creator, a former member of Odd Future, said that he was a fan of “Bill Nye the Science Guy,” Nye’s ’90s TV show, growing up and watched it on Saturday mornings. He said in a video discussion with Nye that he even paid tribute to the old theme song in his version.

“Did you listen to the original theme song?” Nye asked Tyler. “Because when you made the new one, it kind of has a tip of the hat to the original song.”

“The first one is really sick,” responded Tyler. “I love the fast-paced-ness of it. If you take out the snare, it could be a house song. That show, it got kids to not hate science class and that worked. That full-on worked.”

It’s certainly clear that the admiration is mutual.

“He’s the man,” Nye said of Tyler. “He’s got the beat. He understood the beat.”